First time in the Champions League and first as a starter for the German so far only on the pitch for a few moments (16 minutes in 3 games). There were persistent rumors of a loan in January, but that could change…

From our correspondent Filippo Conticello

8 November 2023 (change at 5.28pm) – Salzburg (Austria)

In the bitter cold of Salzburg – the temperature is expected to be around 0 this evening at the time of the match – there is at least one warm novelty. Yann Bisseck, a 22-year-old German who has been knocking on the doors of the first team for months, seems truly destined for a double debut: the first in the Champions League and the first in the Inter shirt. Barring last-minute changes after the technical meeting in the early afternoon, Inzaghi’s idea is to risk the defender in the supporting role: better to keep the more experienced Stefan De Vrij on the bench as a possible replacement for each of the three at the back. The sudden landslide in Simone’s right wing therefore risks changing the season of the former Inter Under 21 player, who until now was little more than an extra.

interlocking

—

In addition to the delay in Cuadrado’s recovery and Pavard’s kneecap fracture, a bit of overload has been added for Dumfries (his presence on the bench needs to be assessed, where the Primavera Stabile will still be present) and so the perfect scenario materializes for a surprise debut. Bisseck, in fact, has so far only been seen for a paltry eight minutes in the championship, seven in his first game against Monza and one at home to Torino. Against Atalanta he was about to put his nose on the pitch again, but then Inzaghi opted for other choices: the German put his suit back on and sat sadly on the bench. It seemed like the plastic representation of a sealed destiny: for the former Aarhus player the bench risked becoming a de facto condition, to the point that rumors of a dry loan transfer in January had become insistent. History, however, could change course.

Biz comE Joel

—

In Salzburg, where he also played in the Nerazzurri’s summer friendly, in front of 1200 fans who will fill the away section in a sold-out Red Bull, he can therefore turn a corner on Bisseck’s season who, in training so far, has spoken little and learned a lot: his shyness, also due to difficulties with the Italian language, contrasts with the harshness of his daily battles with Lautaro and Thuram. Marking both in training is the best school there is for a defender in Serie A, but the curiosity is that the mentor inside the locker room is not a centre-back but a winger, an extroverted and fun guy: Denzel Dumfries put him, in fact, under his protective wing, also because he can easily communicate with him in English. The German, on the other hand, uses it with Hakan Calhanoglu, another leader of the group in charge of introducing new players, especially foreigners. Everyone, teammates and staff, for convenience calls him “Biz”, a nickname that he himself chose some time ago, an abbreviation of the word business in English and with a clear assonance to his surname: after all, it is a sign of healthy ambition. The attention in marking and the growth in accompanying the action with the ball, a decisive characteristic within the Inzaghi system, are the points on which the technical body still needs to work the most, while the ability to hold the physical duel has already impressed. Certainly, this 8 November 2023 risks remaining engraved in his CV, like that 26 November 2017, another date dear to him: almost six years ago Yann made his first team debut with Cologne in a match against Hertha Berlin at the age of 16 years, 11 months and 28 days. He thus became the youngest German debutant in the history of the Bundesliga, before seeking his fortune elsewhere: Inter took him from the Danish championship for a total of seven million euros.

travel

—

After the match Yann will not take an immediate flight back to Milan with his teammates, as always happens in the Champions League: Salzburg airport closes at 10.30pm and therefore the team is forced to sleep in the city for an extra night. The large group will leave tomorrow morning and, once landed at Malpensa, will head straight to Appiano for a classic cool-down training session. This news will perhaps allow Bisseck to follow at least a little the NBA challenge of his beloved Philadelphia 76ers, playing at 1 at TD Garden against the Boston Celtics. The origin of this passion is simple, his name is Joel Embiid, favorite sportsman and Cameroonian like his parents. That #TrustTheProcess that Bisseck replicates in many places about him comes from there, from Phila.

