It’s no secret that Hideo Kojima is a fan of cinematic art. This is why following him on the social network formerly known as Twitter is always valuable to review his recommendations. Well, if you were looking for a new anime to watch, pay attention, because Hideo Kojima fell in love with one and thinks it is the best of the entire year.

In a post on X, Hideo Kojima spoke about Blue Eye Samurai, a new animated premiere from Netflix. For Kojima, this production is “the best anime of the year” since he considers that “everything is wonderful” in the 8-episode series.

“Everything is wonderful. Everything is beautiful! Without a doubt, the best anime of the year. “It is a visual work that transcends the common sense of animation,” Kojima said.

Hideo Kojima fell in love with the Netflix series

In his post, Kojima also noted that Blue Eye Samurai’s characters are well designed. So, although the theme and message is simple, he considers it a story worth knowing.

“The theme and message are simple. The characters are also well designed. At first, she wasn’t too sure about Ringo, Taigen and Akemi, like “let alone the protagonist, Mizu!”. But as they told me their stories, I felt more and more sympathy for them and they seemed attractive to me. Highly recommended,” Kojima explained.

What is Blue Eye Samurai?

Blue Eye Samurai is a CGI-animated series that recently debuted on Netflix. It is about and a story starring Mizu, a blue-eyed, mixed-race ronin who is seeking revenge. Specifically, she seeks to marry 4 men who remain in Japan illegally.

The story of Blue Eye Samurai takes place during the Edo period of Japan. The series has 8 episodes that have been celebrated by specialized critics and fans.

Blue Eye Samurai can now be seen on Netflix

And you, do you trust Hideo Kojima’s recommendations? For you, what is the best game of the year? Tell us in the comments.

