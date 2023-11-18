Amazon has decided to turn the week before Black Friday upside down, and practically all of the offers are already available in its store, and in advance. Although Black Friday is officially the 24th, Amazon did not want to wait, and that is good and bad news at the same time.

It’s good because you already have many top offers available, and it’s bad because some of them are not going to make it to Black Friday itself. In fact, there are certain deals that are selling out quickly, such as the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch6 for only 199 euros.

It is the 4G LTE edition, that is, with an eSIM you can connect the watch to the internet without needing a mobile phone. Just a day ago it was at the same price in black, but it was already sold out and now only the gold edition remains, so if you are interested you better hurry up.

With a larger screen than its predecessors, more efficiency and battery and better sensors, this is one of the best smart watches, and with Wear OS.

Until recently, just a few weeks ago, the price of this same watch was 279 euros, and that is still the case in many stores, so the savings are obviously very considerable, but they are limited in time and units.

The quality of this watch is beyond any doubt, and we know it because we have been able to analyze the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic, which has the same features and characteristics, although not the same design.

The GPS is incredibly accurate and measures sports data so you can check it all on your watch or phone. Data such as running pace or calories burned are very reliable, which is why we consider it one of the best running watches right now.

In addition, it has NFC for mobile payments with Samsung Pay or Google Pay, and that is what is undoubtedly its main strength: it uses Google’s Wear OS, so the compatibility with third-party applications is of high quality.

This operating system, the Android of watches, is being adopted by more and more manufacturers, something that is not surprising at all and is appreciated, since it guarantees that users will receive updates in a stable manner.

If you hurry up and buy it now, shipping is free and fast, especially if you have a Prime account. As always, Prime users have preferential express shipping, which is all the more reason to encourage you to try the free trial month if you haven’t done so yet.

