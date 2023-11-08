Neither rumors nor insinuations: The Legend of Zelda will be the next video game that Nintendo will bring to movie theaters. And what’s even more interesting: both Link and Princess Zelda will be played by flesh and blood actors.

The success of Super Mario Bros. The Movie opened the doors to this new expansion of the Big N sagas beyond their own consoles. However, this project will leave aside digital animation (except for digital effects, we understand) to offer a Live Action adventure. Of course, his own Shigeru Miyamoto will again ensure that the result lives up to expectations.

In fact, despite Nintendo’s great relationship with Universal Studios, this time the project will be in other hands: the film The Legend of Zelda It will be co-produced by Sony Pictures, which has a long history of bringing video games to the big screen. Sometimes wisely and other times not very wisely. And be careful, we even have a director: none other than Wes Ball.

Wes Ball’s career in directing is more than consolidated, since we owe him the Maze Runner saga and next year he will release nothing less than Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Of course, although the film has begun to take shape, essential details remain to be finalized, starting with the casting.

We know that Nintendo and Sony Pictures will produce the movie The Legend of Zelda together with Arad Productions, Avi Arad’s production company to whom we owe the rise of Superhero cinema with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy (also being the producer of all the wall-crawler’s subsequent films) as well as the X-Men saga. In addition, Arad has participated in the Uncharted film or the adaptation of Ghost in the Shell by Masamune Shirow. As far as the budget is concerned, Nintendo will put in more than half, but no figures have been given.





With dozens of games and spin-offs behind it, The Legend of Zelda is the most influential adventure video game saga ever created. Its premiere on the Famicom, the Japanese equivalent of the NES, marked a break with the way of playing in 1986 and, since the first The Legend of Zelda, the Nintendo saga has set the standard with each installment offering fantasy feats with the same Premise: Young hero Link traverses the kingdom of Hyrule armed with a legendary sword and unwavering determination.

It is worth pointing out that Sony Pictures is the film branch of Sony, but projects related to PlayStation are done through PlayStation Productions, so this Nintendo alliance in order to produce the film The Legend of Zelda is independent of the development of the announced God of War, Ghost of Tsushima and Horizon: Zero Dawn series and films.

At the moment no release dates have been given nor any clues about when filming will begin. Now, once Hollywood returns to normal, it is a matter of time before proper names begin to be given and, with a little luck, a game that serves more or less as a reference for the script. Now let’s speculate, and if everything goes well, it is likely that the premiere will coincide with the 40th anniversary of the saga. With a little luck, maybe sooner. In any case, the project is in good hands.

In VidaExtra | The story of Link’s Awakening. Or how passionate people, nonconformists and dreamers created an unforgettable Zelda