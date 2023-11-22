After several rumors and leaks, Epic Games confirmed what many Fortnite players were waiting for: the arrival of Eminem al Battle Royale. This morning the company shared the first image of this long-awaited collaboration that will finally become a reality in a few days.

When is Eminem coming to Fortnite: Battle Royale?

As we informed you a few moments ago, Epic Games is preparing a special event to end the current chapter of the Battle Royale. This is The Big Bang, an experience that will mark the beginning of a new era for the game.

Now we know that Eminem will be the main star of the show. This means that the musician will arrive in the game on December 2. Previously, several skins of the rapper were leaked, so it will be an ambitious collaboration with diverse content.

On the other hand, Eminem is expected to give a concert during the event that will give way to a new chapter and season. Epic stated that it will be an unforgettable event and that fans should not miss it.

According to various dataminers, the title will also receive a collaboration with LEGO and several completely new game modes.

Fortnite’s Big Bang is very close

The event will take place Saturday, December 2, at 1:00 PM, Mexico City time. Players will be able to access The Bing Bang half an hour earlier.

The company revealed that players will be able to participate in groups of up to 4 people. As part of the advance preparations, Epic will deactivate the experiences they created a few hours before the event. Below you can see the schedules:

Mexico — 1:00 PM Argentina — 4:00 PM Colombia — 2:00 PM Peru — 2:00 PM Colombia — 2:00 PM Chile — 3:00 PM

