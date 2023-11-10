Curiously, Google has revealed these changes that will come to its television platform in a publication directed towards the developer community. In fact, it is the company’s main priority, since it knows that many professionals have to act and adapt their applications before the change occurs.

Google TV seeks comfort

It cannot be said that Google is not paying attention to the requests and criticisms of users, since they have started to work very seriously on something that has been mentioned negatively on several occasions. For the company it is a priority do an interface redesign that introduces changes that can fit with what users want. And, for this reason, they have already confirmed that, for example, the application icons will change. In 2024 they will no longer be square, but will have a more original round design compared to what we are used to on other platforms.

But it will not be the only change, since the size of application icons it will be reduced. This, however, is in contrast to what many users were asking for, who had never been convinced by the small size they already had. Still, Google’s plan may make sense, not only because of the new circular format, but also because of possible additional changes to the interface.

More space to organize

The maxim that Google is betting on with this redesign is that Google TV users can have more space with which to organize their interests. In particular, they give the example of the applications that appear in the “For you” section of the interface. Today we find a row in which 12 applications are displayed, but with the change that can already be seen in the photo that heads this news, 10 app icons appear. That is without counting the applications that are also accessible on the moment when we scrolla figure that has not yet been confirmed, but that will possibly exceed 12 without any problem.

Google wants users to put all your favorite apps and so they have them accessible very easily and without having to make adjustments to the configuration. Right now, with the limit of 12 applications, there are people who have to edit this section of the interface so as not to have to resort to clicking on “See more” to access the rest of the applications that interest them.

Due to these changes in the design of Google TV, the company is notifying the developers so they can start updating their icons. To do this, it has published the new requirements and characteristics with which they have to upload the images of their applications. But they don’t ask you to upload them in a circular format, but rather they want you to update your square icons following the instructions. The reason for this is that Google, at the beginning of 2024, will automatically adapt how the icons look and they will all go from being square to circular. Developers who have adapted the file following your instructions will find that the circular icon will display without any problem. But those who haven’t done so could risk the icon not being displayed in a convenient way.

To avoid problems, Google has given a wide range of instructions and recommendations. For users this is a change that points in a positive direction. However, although Google has responded to the improvement sought by some people who found the interface a little short, they have still reduced the size of the icons and that may not end up going well with the overall design. In any case, these are not going to be the only changes that there will be in the appearance of Google TV in the next year, so we will be waiting to see what else the company announces.