Fulfilling what was promised, Capcom has held a special event dedicated entirely to Dragon’s Dogma 2 to take a good look at this sequel. The biggest surprise had to do with its release date, although the announcement has been botched a bit after the leak that occurred this afternoon, but at least it has served to reaffirm that this sequel will arrive on March 22, 2024.

The second part of the saga will go on sale for PS5, Xbox Series and PC and with this preview in the form of gameplay It has become clear what appearance he will have. Thus we have been able to see a confrontation against a giant called Talos, with a truly enormous size and with a gameplay that seems based on Shadow of the Colossus by having to look for his weak points to crush him.

The players, with the help of the pawns, will be able to climb up his body to destroy his arms, his back or his eyes, in addition to being able to attack him from the air with the help of birds, so that the combat can be faced in multiple ways. shapes. And this is nothing more than a small brushstroke, because you will also have to fight against other imposing creatures and other smaller enemies that will cause war.

The story will present us with a conflict between two nations with a story that promises to keep us hooked and that will take place in a world parallel to that of the original title. Our protagonist, the Arisen, can be customized with an editor well loaded with options, who will be accompanied by pawns that will be very useful in various situationslike an elf who can serve as a translator in the city where his race lives.

There are still four months until the release of Dragon’s Dogma 2, but for the moment you can reserve your copy on any of the platforms on which it will be available. Those who purchase the standard edition will get special weapons for any of the four vocations, while those who opt for the Deluxe edition, which includes several very useful items for the adventure, will get accessories to equip the character.

