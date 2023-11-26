Suara.com – Some time ago, unpleasant news dragged Fuji’s name. The reason is, the younger sister of the late Bibi Ardiansyah was attacked by a former employee.

Former employees seemed to expose Fuji’s attitude behind the camera. Even the contents of his conversation with Fuji were revealed on social media.

Not only that, there were sensitive issues such as salary which were discussed by the former employee. It is said that Fujianti Utami alias Fuji did not pay his salary when he worked with him.

Not long after, Fuji sent the money which should have been the salary of his former employee. However, he also went to the police to file a lawsuit.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, his parents had a different response. If Haji Faisal seems fiery and emotional, it is different with Dewi Zuhriati as Fuji’s mother.

Reporting from the Reyben Entertainment YouTube channel on Sunday (26/11/2023), Dewi Zuhriati revealed the facts behind the conflict. Including the accusation that his daughter was late in paying her employees’ salaries.

According to information from Oma Gala, her daughter was not late in paying her salary. However, there was indeed a misunderstanding that occurred between Fuji and his former employee.

“It’s a miscommunication, maybe there is a busy schedule or something, or a desire from one party, my child, if he comes in well, he will come out well. However, there is a lack of communication so he is late (paying) by several days,” said Haji Faisal.

“Actually, it’s not late,” emphasized Dewi Zuhriati later.

Fadly Faisal’s mother said that there is actually a difference between the payday date and the employee’s resignation date. Even at that time, his daughter’s former employee was on probation.

Fuji (Instagram/fuji_an)

“Actually, it’s not late. So he’s still on probation, and his paycheck ends on the 1st. On the 26th he finishes (work) on the contract, but his payday is on the 1st,” he explained later.

The problem then was that there was disagreement between the former employees and Fuji. At that time, the employee chose not to continue the contract while Fuji thought otherwise.

“My son said, he thinks he (the former employee) will pull it out and go home, he will come in again tomorrow,” added Dewi Zuhriati.

The next day, when Fuji had an event in Senayan, he realized what had happened. He also admitted that he was surprised that his employees chose to resign the night before.

“‘Why did you resign?’ “So his goodbyes were (different). ‘When did he resign?’. ‘Last night’. ‘Just resign’,” said Dewi Zuhriati about Fuji’s response.