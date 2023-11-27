Amazon has decided to go all out with the week of Black Friday, which now turns directly into Cyber ​​Monday, maintaining many of the offers that have been successful and that are probably the best of the year.

Above all There has been a lot of movement for those looking for offers on Garmin watcheswith the Fenix ​​7 on offer in some versions, such as the 7X Pro Solar for 759 euros – which is already the best-seller – although there are more options, in particular one that is cheaper and perhaps just as complete: the Garmin Epix 2, which drops to 479 euros.

This sports watch has little to envy of any other and at least matches the Garmin in performance, with 16 days of battery life, incredible precision when measuring sports and many options for runners that will undoubtedly give a great leap in quality to your watches. training.

Multisport smart watch with GPS, AMOLED touch screen and heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, among others, for athletes.

For everything it offers and for the metallic design it has, ultra-resistant to practically everything, its price is very, very higher than what it has now on Amazon, which applies 400 euros off its original price and at least 200 euros off what it cost before Black Friday.

In theory, and only in theory, This offer will be available until the end of Cyber ​​Monday on November 27, although it is possible that due to high demand it will end beforeespecially since the cheaper Fenix ​​7 have already been sold out, and that will make many people go directly for the Epix 2.

As always on Amazon, shipping is totally free to any part of Spain on orders of 35 euros or more, and if you also have a Prime account, even better, as it will arrive in just one or two days at most.

VO2, SpO2, an incredibly accurate GPS and personal personal trainer

There are so many things the Epix 2 can do that listing them all is almost impossible. For example, it has a GPS that positions you wherever you are, even in high mountains or on dirt trails, and that is important if what you like is trail running.

However, also It has a very advanced heart rate monitor and measures SpO2 and VO2 Max, as well as sleep qualityand with that and the training data it provides fitness, health, stress and energy statistics.

That said, where it works the most is when it comes to training, since it processes all the data it collects on a daily basis to offer you the best training advice, with personalized sessions adapted to your level and even PacePro, a feature that encourages you to maintain a higher or lower pace depending on your ability at any given time.

Even makes race predictions based on your pace and ability, encouraging you to speed up or slow down depending on what you can give of yourself.

Man does not live by running alone, so the Epix also offers all this and more in other sports, even some that are out of the ordinary – cycling, swimming, HIIT – such as cross-country skiing or snowboarding.

