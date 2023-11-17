The weather on other planets can be very strange: from those where methane behaves like our water to those where diamonds fall from the sky. Now James Webb has found another curious case of extraterrestrial meteorology: the planet where it rains sand.

Water, sulfur and sand. Data compiled by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has helped a team of researchers study the atmosphere of exoplanet WASP-107b. In it they have discovered the presence of water vapor, sulfur dioxide and clouds of silicate sand.

WASP-107b. The planet in question, WASP-107b, is a gas giant with low density: it has a volume similar to that of Jupiter but a mass more similar to that of Neptune. This fact has been of great help to astronomers when detecting the components of the atmosphere, since less dense atmospheres facilitate this type of analysis.

WASP-107b, which was discovered in 2017, orbits a star somewhat cooler and smaller than ours, located approximately 212 light years from our system. It takes about 5.7 days to complete each of these orbits around its star, to which it is relatively close, approximately 0.055 astronomical units.

Near and mid infrared. The data from which the study was carried out was collected by the JWST Medium Infrared Instrument, MIRI. Details of the work have been recently published in an article in the journal Nature.

Sulfur dioxide. Those responsible for the study did not expect to encounter sulfur dioxide in their analysis of this planet. For the appearance of this gas, it is necessary for the planet to be reached by high-energy photons. However, the relatively cold nature of the star the planet orbits made its arrival complicated.

That is why ancient climate models did not foresee that a planet like this could be a suitable place for the appearance of sulfur dioxide. The new models have allowed researchers to investigate the origin of this gas on the planet.

Again, its appearance would have been caused by this “sponginess” or low density of the planet. This low density would allow them to travel further towards the inner layers of the planet’s atmosphere, even when they receive fewer photons from their star, where they can trigger the chemical reactions that give rise to the appearance of sulfur dioxide.

Rain of sand. Also striking is the appearance of sand clouds capable of raining this material. Specifically, what the team detected was silicate, a primary element of sand. Once again the appearance of these formations was surprising.

Michiel Min, co-author of the study explained the sand cycle in a press release: “The fact that we see these sand clouds high in the atmosphere must mean that sand raindrops evaporate in deeper, warmer layers, and that the silicate vapor is efficiently moved back up, where it recondenses from the silicate clouds again.” This is a process comparable to the water cycle on our planet. Only with sand.

Delving into exoplanets. We are used to being dazzled by JWST with spectacular deep space images. However, their instruments can also give us valuable information about what is closest to us. Within our galaxy (or even our solar system).

“JWST is revolutionizing the characterization of exoplanets, providing unprecedented insights at remarkable speed,” Leen Decin, first co-author of the article, also explained in a press release. “The discovery of clouds of salt, water and sulfur dioxide on this fluffy exoplanet by JWST’s MIRI instrument is a game-changer. “It reconfigures our understanding of planetary formation and evolution, shedding light on our own solar system.”

In Xataka | James Webb has photographed something we didn’t expect him to find: our own loneliness

Image | LUCA School of Arts, Belgium/ Klaas Verpoest (visuals), Johan Van Looveren (typography). Science: Achrene Dyrek (CEA and Paris Cité University, France), Michiel Min (SRON, the Netherlands), Leen Decin (KU Leuven, Belgium) / European MIRI EXO GTO team / ESA / NASA