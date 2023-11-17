If we talk about companies that marked a before and after in the entertainment industry, it is an obligation to mention Nintendo, responsible for some of the most important video game franchises in all of history. Now, what is it like to work there?

Japan It has a very secretive culture, so we rarely hear employees talk publicly about their work experiences at certain companies. Therefore, it was striking that a former Nintendo employee shed a little light on what it was like to work for the house of Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda.

Related video: A crisis is coming and Nintendo knows it

Former employee talks about his work experience at Nintendo

Koichi Miurawho worked at the Japanese company from 2019 to 2023 in game production, published a message on social networks explaining that Nintendo is a Paradise for the “geniuses”, but it is a hell for average people like him.

“Nintendo is a great company, but I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone lightly because it is a paradise for geniuses. As an average person, it was hell for me. Thanks to that, I realized that it was not my thing,” commented the former employee.

The Japanese worker explains that his time at the company allowed him to realize that he wanted to change the direction of his career and gave him the courage to make that decision. “That is my greatest achievement at Nintendo. I don’t regret having decided to work there, achieve it and then leave,” he commented.

Koichi Miura believed that he was not suitable to work at Nintendo

Judging by his words, the worker believes that the company is only suitable for people who have great talent for developing video games. To avoid any misunderstanding, he emphasized the message of him that Nintendo is a very good company with wonderful employees.

“I was amazed that they could produce such fantastic products, one after another. I had a valuable experience. Thank you very much for your support,” commented the former Gran N employee.

In additional statements to the Japanese media Encount, Koichi Miura commented that he hopes people see his work experience as an positive message. So, it is clear that he has no grudges against the company.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more Nintendo-related news.

Related video: Everything we know about Nintendo Switch 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente