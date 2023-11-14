Night of exclusives and secrets with the arrival of Josep Pedrerol at El Hormiguero. The journalist has been with Pablo Motos to review all the sports news.

On this occasion, Pablo asked him about one of the most iconic moments he has starred in in recent times, the mythical “tictac” on the subject of Mbappé. The guest has assured that it occurred to him one day that he did not know how to start the Jugones program on La Sexta and that start seemed ideal to say that the French player was about to sign for Real Madrid.

However, “that happened one year, another year and another year…”, he commented with a laugh before concluding by saying that the joke will end this year because “Mbappé will come to Madrid.” On this topic, she has also taken the opportunity to comment on how the PSG footballer’s ‘no’ came about.

Se moja sobre Bellingham

Furthermore, Pablo Motos wanted to use this moment of confessions for Josep to talk about Bellingham. The latest signing of the white club is being the sensation of the moment: “Bellingham is the best right now,” he said.

“Messi is the recent past,” he argued to justify the Ballon d’Or that the Argentine recently received. Don’t miss his words!