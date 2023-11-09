There are video games that go further, that enter without warning, touch very sensitive chords and change our lives… even if just a little. Most of us have at least one, many a few. There is no official list, since it is an emotional and circumstantial issue for each person.

Today one of those video games turns four years old. On this day in 2019, Hideo Kojima He launched his mysterious Death Stranding after having us look at a screen of black mud for more than 24 hours with hands that revealed the hidden image. The truth is that many of us didn’t really know what the hell we bought until it was installed and we took control.

It was Hideo Kojima, creator of Metal Gear, and we saw quite a bit of footage, including an 8-minute trailer. And I say trailer so as not to call it a short film. It’s not like we went blind when buying it. There were certain guarantees. Meanwhile, jokes about post offices and other parcel services were the daily bread, humor for some and synonymous with ignorance for many others, and continue to be so today. We can’t blame anyone, Kojima promised that and he delivered just that… although many of us couldn’t imagine that he was going to hit us so hard.

Four years of Death Stranding: much more than carrying packages

A few months ago I reinstalled Death Stranding so that the actor Mads Mikkelsen would congratulate me on my birthday, see the cake on the table in the rest area and incidentally make some deliveries. Last night, November 7, 2023, I installed it again to make a few deliveries and thus celebrate that today, October 8, it turns four years old.

If it were another game, as happened a few weeks ago with GTA V and Online, I would have spent 3-4 hours before continuing to play Destiny 2 like crazy or World of Warcraft. However, it has never been easy for me to get out of Death Stranding. And in both cases I ended up staying up all night making deliveries with my good friend Sam Porter Bridges.





Hideo Kojima’s work has not lost any of the power it has over me. Every time I come back the same thing happens to me: “a few chill episodes with background music and I’m going to sleep”, I lose sight of the clock and before I realize it, the first rays of sunlight of the day are entering through the window.

I went back over every plain, mountain, river and cliff through which each of the paths that I still have memorized in my mind passes. And I marveled to see that many of the structures I built throughout my adventures still stand… with all the Likes and ratings that entails. Every time I enter it is the party of the acts.

Simple goals, simple problems

I don’t want to mention aspects of the story to avoid spoilers. Suffice it to say that it is a delight, incredibly pretty and hides many interesting ideas… although in the end it all comes down to connecting. Now we know that Kojima’s message was really important, because right afterward a global pandemic hit us. And we’re supposed to get through it stronger and more united, but I don’t think we’ve ever been as far apart from each other as we are now.

Just last night I remembered the words I wrote years ago, while walking through the green and gray fields of the first map: Death Stranding is a raw, unadorned reflection of today’s society. I once again felt the accumulation of emotions that I felt at the time and that I can only describe as the meeting of loneliness in company and company in solitude.





Death Stranding It makes us feel isolated from other humans, but at the same time connected to all of them. Sam Porter Bridges is the link that unites the world. He leaves us suspended in a world almost frozen in time with simple objectives and its consequent problems are simple, so simple that they can be solved with a well-placed ladder or rope. And that solution can help other people.

It was when I found one of my most useful constructions that I remembered a phrase that I very similar to Death Stranding: “No man is an island”. It belongs to the poem The Bells Toll for You by John Donne. The most veteran users can surely understand the pride in seeing a structure of yours with an absurd amount of likes. How many real people have found support in something that at the time seemed like a good idea to leave there?

Fun and absorbing after four years and +300 hours played

Beyond introspection and deep reflections, Death Stranding I still find it absurdly fun, even four years and +300 hours later. If it is already admirable that a video game manages to fill all our hours of play, what can we say about one that takes us away for almost 10 hours of social networks, mobile phones and even the time?





And I know for a fact that I am not alone in this boat. Every day I log on to Reddit and see people discovering new things, marveling at the views, or sharing how amazing it is to come back one more time… even if it’s just to hang out. I’m sure someone with a psychology degree could tell me why Death Stranding massages my brain so much and completely absorbs me whenever I decide to come back for a few deliveries. I maintain that it is magic.

I wouldn’t dream of trying to predict what Hideo Kojima is preparing for Death Stranding 2, but I can safely say that Death Stranding He set the bar very high. And he maintains it after four years! And this reflection led me to ask myself the following questions: what will the world be like after 10 years? Will PlayStation maintain the online mode? Will all my structures still stand? Will the world return to how the first players found it? ?

In short: I’m sleepy. Death Stranding It’s still amazing after four years. I believed that time would take him down from the pedestal he has in my mind, but I think that at this point I am not going to take him down in life. It was, is and always will be a very, very special video game for me… and I’m sure for many of you. I encourage you to tell in comments what you think and if it means as much to you as it does to me.

Oh… And happy four years, Death Stranding!

