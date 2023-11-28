Suara.com – Some residents in RW 14, Cililitan, Kramat Jati, East Jakarta are experiencing a clean water crisis. For almost a month, residents have not been able to enjoy clean water due to the water supply from PAM JAYA being cut off.

One of the residents of RT 2/14, Mentari, said that residents still do not know the cause of the cut off in the clean water supply in their area.

“It’s been a month since there was no water. When asked about the leak, when asked again, the PAM didn’t have a clear answer,” said Mentari to journalists, Tuesday (28/11/2023).

As a result of this incident, many residents were forced to transport clean water from prayer rooms and asked residents to use ground water.

Even if it rains, said Mentari, residents are willing to collect it for their water supply.

“If it rains, it can be used for washing all kinds of things, if the water comes from the prayer room, it can be used for cooking,” he said.

Mentari said that there were three RTs affected by the cut off of clean water supply from PAM, namely RT 01, 02 and 03.

Mentari hopes that water in his area can flow again so that residents’ needs can be met again.