The Game Awards 2023 is just around the corner and it seems that it will be one of the most controversial editions in recent years. While a sector of the community attacked the nominations on social networks, a fan went further and asked to boycott the award ceremony.

After the team led by Geoff Keighley announced the names of all the nominees, complaints quickly appeared on the Internet. Players criticized some candidates, and there were even development studios that expressed disappointment in the games that were chosen.

In the midst of the controversy, a fan gained attention for making a call for boycott. Of course, the response she got from the internet was far from what she surely expected.

Xbox fan is upset because Starfied is not nominated for GOTY at The Game Awards 2023

Without a doubt, one of the great absentees in the category of Best Game of the Year It was Starfield, the popular RPG developed by Bethesda. A sector of the community has already expressed its disconnection, but an Xbox fan went further.

Through hashtags like #JusticeforStarfieldone user asked fans not to watch The Game Awards 2023 in the form of protest. In his publication he attached a video where he bluntly states that Starfield is better than Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo’s platformer.

In a follow-up post, this fan praised Bethesda’s work and stated that the RPG lived up to his expectations.

The Xbox fan praised Starfield and stated that it deserved a GOTY nomination at TGA 2023

“Starfield will likely never get the recognition it deserves and that’s a shame. But that doesn’t change the fact that this highly anticipated Xbox game more than fulfilled and may have even helped some people through difficult times. So thank you Bethesda. You are the best, Xbox,” commented the player.

Of course, this fan’s intention to boycott The Game Awards 2023 did not resonate with the rest of the community. In the comments section, users mocked this player and argued that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is more fun than Starfield, so he deserves his nomination for the GOTH. It is clear that each person will have their own opinion on the matter.

Fans refused to participate in the boycott; They believe that Starfield does not deserve the GOTY

There is certainly a lot of talk surrounding this year’s edition of the popular awards ceremony. Even an Xbox studio complained to Geoff Keighley.

But tell us, do you think Bethesda’s RPG deserved a nomination? Let us read you in the comments.

