The online components in sports video games are now more than a decade old, but over time they have become an area infested with microtransactions. The controversies do not stop, especially because of all the real money that is spent in these virtual spaces and this led to a lawsuit against Take-Two Interactive y 2K Games.

Family Guy sues Take-Two and 2K in the United States

It seems like a joke, but no. NBA 2K has a casino on MyTeam

According to a report from Gamesindustry.biz, a parent filed a lawsuit against Take-Two Interactive and 2K Games in federal court in the Northern District of California. Far from what is thought, the plaintiff did not use legal recourse to claim his son’s excessive spending on the games of these companies. In his case, he claims that the total amount of virtual currency acquired from 2019 to date has been erased. without further ado for the companies.

In this regard, the lawsuit refers to the virtual currency acquired with real money and gaming experience in installments of NBA 2K, WWE 2K and PGA Tour 2K in editions of previous years. The detail in question is that the father claims that these amounts of virtual currency are not refunded once the game servers close, nor are they transferred to a recent edition even though it is the same account.

What are they asking for in the lawsuit against Take-Two and 2K?

Likewise, the plaintiff points to Take-Two and 2K Games as responsible and accuses them of “theft” and illegal commercial practices since the companies do not warn of this possibility when virtual currencies are purchased, nor do they notify of their loss once the game is left without support.

In this case, the father of the family demands equitable monetary and non-monetary compensation that sets a precedent in this type of situation, which is favorable for the players of 2K sports titles since it is known that they are among the most successful in markets. important.

Recently, another large video game company, Sony, gave something to talk about due to legal issues after justice authorities in the United Kingdom allowed a lawsuit to advance against the company on behalf of 9 million PlayStation Store users who consider themselves defrauded by the premium paid in the PlayStation Store. If Sony loses this lawsuit, it will pay more than $7 billion.

