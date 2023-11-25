Starfield divided the opinion of the community. There are those who believe that Bethesda delivered an ambitious and excellent title. On the other hand, there are fans of the study who were not completely satisfied and they think that the RPG was due.

Curiously, there is a player who He invested more than 600 hours in the game and, in the end, he stated that he didn’t like it. This is the user of Steam known as magnusbarbadus, whose review on the Valve platform has caught the attention of many social media users.

One player didn’t like Starfield, but invested more than 600 hours in it

According to Steam, the player wrote his negative review after passing 566 hours in Starfield. From his perspective, the title is “a complete disappointment.” He claims that he has been a big fan of Bethesda since The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, but that the new RPG simply did not live up to his expectations.

“I have played 566 hours in the Premium edition and I have had to restart it for the third time (the first I reached level 25 and the second at 37) since the constant accumulation of bugs has made it impossible to continue the story with missions that are “They are blocked,” the player said angrily.

He noted that he finds the game extremely repetitive despite the 1,000 planets, which don’t really offer diversity. Likewise, he complained about space travel, constant loading screens, and slow character development. Finally, the player asks Bethesda to improve the title in future updates.

To everyone’s surprise, magnusbarbadus has not left the game despite his negative opinion. At the time of writing this, records 662.5 hours in Starfield. Steam reveals that it has played 92.4 hours of RPG in the last 2 weeks.

This detail puzzled many, since everyone is of the opinion that if you don’t like a title you simply don’t play it again. Apparently, magnusbarbadus found a taste for RPG or is still looking for something that really appeals to him about the title. Quite a mystery.

Player invested hundreds of hours in Starfield and didn’t like it

Starfield is available for Xbox Series X|S, PC and Game Pass. You will find more news related to him if you click here.

