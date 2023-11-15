An image of Itati Cantoralshared in your Instagram profileshown in a tight yellow dress and gold heels, provoked criticism of the actress due to her obvious weight loss.

This marks another time when his physical appearance has generated comments, since she recently shared photos wearing a green outfit that highlighted her figureleading to speculation about his well-being.

Comments such as “What a shame that she lost so much weight, she was very pretty, it’s too much”, “I don’t see beauty there. I see a serious state of malnutrition”, and “Very pretty, just a little less skinny please” flooded her social networks. However, there are also those who praise it and others who urge not to talk about other people’s bodies.

Concern for the artist’s health has reached such a point that a national magazine previously mentioned that on the set of “The Lord of the Skies,” where Cantoral is participating, the staff She has noticed attitudes such as intermittent diets and even absence of food on location, although the famous woman has not clarified these rumors.

Itatí Cantoral responds to criticism

Now in a meeting with the media, taken up by “First hand”Cantoral, 48, reacted to the opinions received in recent weeks.

“Since you are an artist and you are a public figure, people are going to think that you are very skinny, very fat, very old, that your beard is very short, very big. But I am always infinitely grateful to all my fans who then-then get on the networks to say: ‘Of course she looks very pretty,'” he said.

She added that the most important thing for her It is about feeling good about yourself and being healthy, condemning aggressive comments towards people’s physiques due to their impact on younger generations. “I’m not sick, that’s very important and especially because you have a social responsibility towards people,” she added.

Cantoral explained that she considers herself a mature woman who has the experience not to worry about comments about her body, but highlighted the pressure that girls and adolescents feel about appearances in today’s society. Likewise, she advised youth not to listen to the opinions of others and reiterated that the most important thing is health.

“Appearances are deceiving because you will not always have a filter in real life. Perfection does not exist. Beauty is many things,” he concluded.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions