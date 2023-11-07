loading…

Itamar Ben-Gvir, a figure who is nicknamed the Minister of Chaos because of the many controversies attached to him. Photo/Al Jazeera

JAKARTA – Itamar Ben-Gvir has the nickname ‘Minister of Chaos’. This status is embedded due to the many controversies he has created so far.

Ben-Gvir was born in Mevaseret Zion in 1976. In his background, he comes from a family of Jewish immigrants from Iraq.

Over time, Ben-Gvir has grown into a well-known lawyer and politician in Israel. However, apart from that, he is also considered a right-wing extremist activist who is known to be radical.

The figure of Itamar Ben-Gvir

Ben-Gvir has had a bad reputation since he was a teenager, especially regarding his seemingly ingrained anti-Palestinian stance. Since then, he has often carried out acts of provocation against Palestinians in various forms.

Ben-Gvir also joined a banned group called Kach in Israel. This also adds to his long line of controversies during his young age.

Once a lawyer, since 2019 Ben-Gvir has been appointed leader of the right-wing Otzma Yehudit party. Interestingly, the party succeeded in entering parliament in the 2021 elections after joining the National Unity Party led by Bezalel Smotrich.

Quoting Al Jazeera, Tuesday (7/11/2023), Ben-Gvir was then appointed Israel’s Minister of National Security. Even though he already holds a high position, the controversy still continues.

In early 2023, he received criticism from the international community when he visited the Temple Mount. Arab countries considered his arrival a provocative act and disrespect for the status quo of the holy site.

Prohibited from Compulsory Military Service

Looking at Ben-Gvir’s life, he was once refused military service. The reason is because he is considered too dangerous as a right-wing activist.

Historically, Israel does have a mandatory military program for its citizens. Later, they will serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) when they turn 18 years old.

However, an exception was made to Ben-Gvir. Due to his reputation as being too radical as a member of a right-wing party, he was released from IDF military service.

This is a review of the figure of Itamar Ben-Gvir, an Israeli Minister who was once refused military service because he was considered too radical.

(ian)