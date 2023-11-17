The Azzurri are playing for the pass to Germany in this break: winning the first match would be enough for a draw against Rebrov’s national team

Fabio Licari

November 15, 2023 (modified November 16, 2023 | 12:16) – MILAN

We’ve seen enough disaster movies lately. “Apocalypse now” in Russia, “The day after” in Qatar, now with all due respect to Dicaprio let’s avoid “Titanic”: it would be nice to change the channel and choose a brilliant comedy, the ones that end with a little heart at the end. We cannot miss Germany 2024 after having missed two World Cups in a row and, the greatest paradox, having won the last European Championship. Before any indignant person claims a rightful place in the final phase, it is better to remember that the European Championship has never guaranteed qualification for the champions. The passport must be stamped. The group was complicated, with England and Ukraine plus the North Macedonian bogeyman, but we didn’t think that the last two games would be two play-offs, and moreover not the last ones if the story were to get longer. Eight national teams have already qualified. Twenty-four are competing for twelve places. Twelve more will play playoffs in March for the three remaining slots. The objective for March would be to prepare two good friendly matches.

qualification

—

There are two ways to go to Germany. 1) Winning with Ukraine, if North Macedonia blocks our way. 2) Draw with Ukraine if we beat the Macedonians. Everything within reach for normal Italy, not for the one haunted by the ghosts of the past. We have an advantage over Sheva’s grandchildren: 2-1 at San Siro. The direct clash decides in case of equal points. The Macedonians have a positive score: we only won in 2016 in Skopje, then two draws and the defeat in Palermo. But even in Skopje, the 1-1 draw was criticisable but episodic, the technical gap notable, all you need is your head. The precedents are better with Ukraine: never knocked out, seven wins and two draws.

second place

—

In the most favorable scenario, i.e. second place in the group, let’s not expect great things in the draw on December 2nd in Hamburg. The 24 finalists (21 plus 3 “X”s from future playoffs) will be divided into 4 brackets. The seedings will be host Germany and the top 5 who have scored the most points in the groups (excluding the results with the 6th). Two successes in Rome and Leverkusen can push us towards the second pot, a few points less towards the third. But in the first round we will certainly find one of France, Portugal, Germany, England, Spain… In the final phase the first two of each group pass, plus the four “best thirds” recovered.

playoff

—

The least pleasant solution is to be forced into the playoffs. Extremely treacherous road. The basis is the Nations League with the results in Serie A, B and C awarding one place each. We are in Serie A. Today Croatia, Italy and Poland would be in the playoffs. Since all the other teams from A would qualify, the best team from D, Estonia, would come into play. The calendar would be: Croatia-Estonia and Italy-Poland, at the home of the former (21 March). Final among the winners, at the venue to be drawn, on March 26th. Whoever wins will take the place of one of the Xs in the German groups.

the others

—

There is a third scenario that is best not faced at the moment, the third consecutive knockout in the playoffs after Sweden (2017) and North Macedonia (2022). The observation is that very large and large are all already qualified or close to it (Denmark, Switzerland, Holland, Croatia itself). The person at greatest risk is Poland. On the other hand, Albania is almost inside and Slovenia can easily do it. From June 14th the best of Europe is in Germany. As much as the FIFA ranking can be discussed, we are among the top seven in Europe. And as a game there are no twenty-four stronger national teams. Can we really miss it again?

