Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. Photo/REUTERS

ROMA – Italy will send a hospital ship near the Gaza coast to help treat victims of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said of the plan on Wednesday (8/11/2023), reported by the Reuters news agency.

The ship departed on Wednesday from the port of Civitavecchia in western Italy with 170 staff, including 30 people trained for medical emergencies, he said.

He added that Italy was also trying to send a field hospital to Gaza.

Crosetto said the two Italian Navy ships already sent to the area would likely remain in place.

“We will evaluate whether to keep them in the area but I prefer to keep the three ships there and have no regrets,” Crosetto told reporters.

Foreign ministers from the G7, including Italy, on Wednesday called for a humanitarian pause in the Israeli-Palestinian war to allow in aid and help free hostages.

Until now, Israel continues to carry out brutal attacks in Gaza, killing more than 10,500 Palestinians.

