Massimo Cecchini

November 17, 2023 (change at 11.30pm) – Rome

Time stopped. The po-po-po-po-po of the 2006 World Cup in the stands, some unpleasant whistles at the anthem of North Macedonia, only applause for Luciano Spalletti, reconciled with Tottism and the Romanist world. Time stopped. Jorginho missing yet another penalty in the blue shirt, Fiorello a superstar in the stands but, above all, North Macedonia returned to being, surprisingly, once again an all-too-rude bogeyman after a modest first half. Bottom line: Italy wins with a 5-2 sanctioned by Darmian’s goals and Chiesa’s brace (almost a preview of the match between Juventus and Inter which looms when the championship resumes), which is however followed by Atanasov’s intimidating brace, until to the liberating goals of Raspadori and El Shaarawy. Enough to leave for Leverkusen – where the Azzurri are awaiting the decisive match against Ukraine for qualification – with a suitcase full of optimism, but also of some bad thoughts.

Super Church

Spalletti’s team begins with the expected 4-3-3 set up with Gatti and Acerbi in front of Donnarumma, with Darmian and Dimarco ready to start from the wings, but with the left winger often co-opted to cut towards the center almost to act as midfielder added, alongside Barella and Bonaventura, who act on Jorginho’s sides. Up front it’s Raspadori’s turn to start centrally, trying to suck in the defenders to give space to the cuts of Berardi and Chiesa, widening the three-man rearguard proposed by Macedonia, who have Manev, Serafimov and Musliu acting behind Dimoski, Elezi, Ademi and Alioski, while Bardhi tries to sew some plot for the isolated Miovski and Elmas. The results, however, are modest, given that the first half is a blue monologue with Chiesa as the protagonist, despite the fact that an intimidating foul at the start makes the blue and black and white hearts tremble. But the attacker reacts and already in the 7th minute forces Dimitrievski into the intervention. In the 13th minute Raspadori’s goal was disallowed for offside, and in the 16th minute it was Chiesa who forced the Macedonian goalkeeper to repel the shot from the left. It is the dress rehearsal of the goal that comes from the next corner, whose maneuver leads to Raspadori’s cross for Darmian’s winning header. Italy seems to shake off the ghosts and so the maneuver becomes less frenetic, even if in the 30th minute it is still Chiesa who keeps the Macedonian rearguard apprehensive. However, the fact that the dangers come mainly from the left-handed wing is also attested in the 36th minute by Dimarco’s left-footed volley, just over, which could have deserved a better fate. Then, in the 38th minute, there is the penalty for a handball by Serafimov following a header by Gatti (again from the left). Jorginho goes to get the ball to erase the ancient ghosts of Switzerland that cost us the 2022 World Cup, but once again the mozzarella he produces is digestible only for the goalkeeper, who deflects easily. It’s the 40th minute, but it’s a good thing for the Italian-Brazilian that immediately afterwards, triggered by Barella, Chiesa scores the second goal for the Azzurri with a nice first-time shot from the edge of the area. And it was clear that the attacker was unleashed during injury time, when in the 48th minute, served by Berardi, he found a shot from the edge, deflected by Manev, who slipped behind the goalkeeper, ending a ghost-busting first half.

Boos to Zaniolo and Jorginho

The second half began in line with what we saw, so much so that in the 47th minute Raspadori, served by Chiesa, challenged Dimitrievski in a good save. But surprisingly, in the 52nd minute, Macedonia closed the gap thanks to a header from substitute Atanasov, served as a corner. Italy shakes up immediately and a minute later Bonaventura, from two steps away, shoots at the goalkeeper. It is still the Azzurri who keep control of the game, despite the changes made by Spalletti. And in this regard, it is inevitable to point out the boos for Jorginho – guilty of yet another missed penalty – and for Zaniolo, given the turmoil of his farewell to Roma. However, it is unpleasant that he is booed with every touch of the ball. Italy ends up losing concentration a bit, so in the 74th minute Atanasov scores the second goal again with a shot from the edge deflected by Acerbi. The Azzurri skidded and the Macedonians became excessively harsh, until in the 81st minute Raspadori, served by Barella, scored the goal that smacked of liberation, immediately before Spalletti argued with his colleague Milevski, who was booked. In short, it ends up in a semi-wild west that the ranking of guests, already eliminated, would not suggest. Luckily the entry of Scamacca and El Shaarawy put the situation back together, with the former coming close to making it five in the 90th minute with a great lob and the latter scoring the final and deserved 5-2 in the 93rd minute, deep into injury time. Enough to approach Monday’s decisive match against Ukraine with head held high. Up for grabs is a direct ticket to the European Championship. Not to be missed.

