This time, the French and Italians are not competing for the Mona Lisa nor are they rehashing the 2006 World Cup. No, the battle is in the world of wine, and the Bel Paese has been kindly invited to vacate the throne of best manufacturer in the worlddelivering it to his “beloved” France.

The sharp decline in production in Italy and Spain is shaking the foundations of the wine industry, casting shadows on the lush hills that have produced world-renowned wines. According to estimates from the International Organization of Vine and Wine, the European Union will see a decrease 7% in wine production this year, dropping to just 150 million hectoliters. This represents the third lowest production level since the turn of the century, leading to an inevitable crisis at the heart of the European wine industry.

Italy, once the undisputed leader in wine production, has lost its top position, ceding the title to France. This marks France’s triumphant return to the top of the table, a position it had not occupied for nine years. Italy suffered a 12% drop in wine production, reaching its lowest levels since 2017. Spain, also affected by drought, saw a 14% decrease compared to 2022, but maintained its position as the third-largest wine producer globally.

Climate change, with its extreme heat waves, prolonged droughts and unexpected floods, has put European vineyards to the test, especially those in Italy and Spain. Sustainable vineyard management has become a growing challenge over the years winemakers struggle to cope with unpredictable weather conditions. The result is declining wine production, a trend that hasn’t happened for a long time.

However, the decline in wine production in Europe is not an isolated problem. Represents a problem on a global scale. The current trend in wine production is even more surprising if we take into account the initial projections of the International Vine and Wine Organization, which predicted global production of between 241.7 and 246.6 million hectoliters, excluding juices and musts. Compared with the figure for 1961, when production dropped to 214 million hectoliters, this decline is even more dramatic.

While Europe is facing a crisis in wine production, the United States, the fourth largest producer in the world, they are experiencing a very different reality. U.S. wine production is up 12% over 2022, reaching 25.2 million hectoliters. This represents a rare success story in an industry marked by global contractions.

