In a sold-out Olympic stadium, Spalletti seeks goals and success with the Berardi-Raspadori-Chiesa trident

Luigi Garlando

November 17 – 08:40 – Rome

“Don’t be stupid tonight.” If we don’t say it in Rome, where? Nothing, jokes, Italy. We have already suffered enough draws from Maalox and we don’t even want to consider the possibility of a European Championship without us holding the title. Let’s face North Macedonia with passion, let’s beat them and then move to Leverkusen, where we will face Ukraine being able to count on 2 results out of 3. After all, at the ’82 World Cup, when Maradona’s Argentina and Zico’s Brazil awaited us we were much worse off. We show the personality and authority of a four-time world champion national team, but also the humility needed to avoid slip-ups. The very name of the opponent rings an alarm bell. For us, in terms of football, North Macedonia is the Korea of ​​Europe, ever since Trajkovski banned us from playing Qatar with a goal against the Favorite. And even in this qualifying group for Germany ’24, in the first leg, in Skopje, we didn’t go beyond a draw. Bottom line: in two matches we took a point from the Macedonians. Now we play at home, in the passionate stadium of the Olimpico that was Spalletti’s castle. True, but let’s also remember how it went the last time Italy passed through the capital.

hungry for goals

It was November then too, 12 November 2021. We were hosting a Switzerland disfigured by absences: Seferovic, Embolo, Gavranovic, Xhaka, Zuber… It seemed like a formality. Instead it ended 1-1, with Jorginho missing a penalty in the 90th minute, and that draw later proved decisive. It’s not about owling, but about remembering to enter the field with feelings in order. History serves to avoid repeating mistakes. It won’t be a formality, because we will have to score at all costs and goals are not a house specialty. It’s true that Macedonia took 7 from England, but it’s also true that we don’t have a Harry Kane and we experienced what it means to have a Hurricane like that on the front line in the recent visit to Wembley. The Bayern Munich striker scored a couple for us and a couple for the Macedonians. Tonight we will attack with Giacomino Raspadori who, in his small physique, is a good metaphor for our current offensive potential. The Napoli striker hasn’t scored for the national team for over a year (Hungary-Italy 0-2, 26-9-2022). Scamacca made one in 13 appearances for the Azzurri; Kean has not yet signed up for the championship. Retegui and Immobile are at home. This is us. When Spalletti showed up at the Olimpico with Totti, Montella or Dzeko, he felt a little more confident. But we believe in Raspa and in the goals that can also arise elsewhere.

fat minds

Yesterday the Italian coach charged Chiesa with a far from banal compliment: “We have a champion: Chiesa is our Sinner.” He wasn’t there at La Favorita. He is the first suspect at the match point. Berardi was there and missed a goal into an empty net: he will be animated by the pride of revenge. As well as Jorginho who missed that penalty at the Olimpico and, if necessary, is ready to take another one, according to Spalletti. A way to reaffirm trust in him, together with honeyed words: «Jorginho made an incredible impression on me». The quality of the Italian-Brazilian is combined with that of Bonaventura and Barella, raiders with the goal in mind. We have enough roads that lead to goals, but we will also have to be good at blocking the Macedonian ones. Elmas’ threat is not bluster: “We will surprise Italy with lightning-fast restarts and verticalizations.” In Skopje they did it. Taking good care of transitions and preventative measures will be important, also because the defense, without two starters (Di Lorenzo, Bastoni), needs further protection. The heat of the Olimpico, towards a full house (60,000), will help. Spalletti invoked its magic: «The full Olimpico is like a rainbow». In recent days, the coach explained: “We walk with fear at our side.” A phrase that he loved to repeat when he was a Spezia player. Here, tonight, let’s leave the fear on the sidelines and go in alone.

