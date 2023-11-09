Vincenzo Italiano expresses his satisfaction with Nzola’s goal, but criticizes the attacking wingers

Vincenzo Italiano on Sky Sport he commented on his team’s victory, and Nzola scored the goal:

“We came here to win again, and we succeeded. In this match we were only interested in 3 points, I’m pleased that Nzola scored and got the penalty. We could have scored more, but we knew that they were at home they would have been something else. Open games are always dangerous, we know something about this against Riga last year. A game that cost us the play-off, today too we found a closed team. We need to be more decisive and quicker in the final meters We don’t have much left to see the beautiful Fiorentina again, the goal can give Nzola confidence. Now for me Sotti, Ikonè and Brekalo could have sunk more. But the road is long and difficult.

Your Nzola: “I don’t know if he made a breakthrough, but I liked how he earned the penalty, he stretched the team and put the defensive line in difficulty. I hope that the goal can give him the things a striker needs”