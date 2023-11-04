Suara.com – This is good news for the Italian Two-Wheel Vehicle Industry Association or Confindustria ANCMA, a kind of AISI (Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association). Namely, sales reached 300 thousand units, something that has not happened since 2011.

Excerpted from the official ANCMA release as received Suara.comthis news is in line with the excitement of the Italian automotive world in general and two-wheelers in particular in welcoming EICMA 2023. An automotive exhibition for two-wheeled vehicles and accessories which will take place in Milan early next week.

“For the first time since 2011, the Italian two-wheeled automotive market surpassed 300 thousand vehicles in October and this is very encouraging news ahead of EICMA, the world’s most important exhibition event for our sector in the two-wheeled market, which we have been organizing for more than 100 years in Milan,” explained Paolo Magri, President of Confindustria ANCMA.

Moto Guzzi V7 III appears at the EICMA 2017 event. A spectator is seen taking photos with a smartphone (AFP/Miguel Medina).

He stated that monthly sales data and sales trends for motorbikes, scooters and mopeds had made a positive contribution to the Italian national automotive market.

For four consecutive months, the Italian two-wheeled market grew double digits, closing October 2023 with a significant increase of +15.75 percent and 25,227 motorbike units sold.

Income from motorbike sales is very significant, where last year’s sales volume increased by a third (+33.04 percent) and 10,545 units were recorded.

Scooters followed with an increase of 6.26 percent and 13,103 vehicles registered, while mopeds also returned to profit after four months of showing negative signs, growing by 2.67 percent or the equivalent of 1,579 units of two-wheeled vehicles sold.