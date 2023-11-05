Suara.com – Following are the results of the 2023-2024 Italian League last night, Monday (6/11/2023) early morning WIB, which presents a series of matches in the 11th week of the Pizza Country top caste competition. AS Roma silenced Lecce until Juventus struggled to beat Fiorentina.

AS Roma host Lecce at the Stadio Olimpico. Jose Mourinho’s team emerged victorious with a score of 2-1.

The team nicknamed the Giallorossi had a chance to score in the 5th minute after being awarded a penalty, but Romelu Lukaku as the executor wasted it.

AS Roma coach, Jose Mourinho led his team from the sidelines on matchday 11 of the 2023-2024 Italian League between AS Roma vs Lecce at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome, on Monday (6/11/2023) early morning WIB. (Doc. AFP)

Roma actually fell behind after their goal was broken through by Pontus Almqvist in the 71st minute.

The revival of the Capital City team was only created before the match ended. AS Roma scored two dramatic goals in a span of three minutes during injury time.

Sardar Azmoun equalized for AS Roma in the 90+1′ minute before Romelu Lukaku made up for the missed penalty with an important goal in the 90+4′ minute to give his team the win.

This result makes AS Roma move up to seventh in the standings with a collection of 17 points from 11 matches, while Lecce is stuck in 11th place with 13 points.

Fiorentina vs Juventus duel on matchday 11 of the Italian League 2023-2024. (Doc. Juventus)

In another match, Juventus managed to get full points when they visited Fiorentina’s headquarters. They narrowly won 1-0.

Juventus’ winning goal was scored by Fabio Mirettu after 10 minutes of the match.

This victory makes Juventus temporarily occupy second place in the 2023-2024 Italian League standings with a collection of 26 points from 11 matches.

The Bianconeri are only two points behind Inter Milan, who is in first place with a collection of 28 points.