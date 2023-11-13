Italcementi becomes Heidelberg Materials: a giant is born from 3,000 production sites

Italcementi, an icon in the Italian cement sector with a history spanning 160 years, is preparing for the next chapter of its existence. The brand of excellence becomes an integral part of a hugely successful global entity, Heidelberg Materials, marking a significant step after the inclusion of Italcementi within the HeidelbergCement giant in 2016. This giant represents the second largest cement producer in the world, with over 3,000 production sites distributed in over 50 countries. QThese details were reported by the National Newspaper. The group formally adopted the new name, Heidelberg Materials, pto embrace a broader panorama that includes an extended range of sustainable materials and solutions for the construction sector. The objective is to overcome the traditional concept of concrete. Italcementi and the other companies of the group have joined this transformation to face the rapid evolution with a single corporate identity and in harmony with the global changes involving the world of cement and construction materials.

The CEO of Italcementi, Roberto Callieri, during the presentation of the new name of the group, underlined: “This change represents a milestone, the result of seven years of preparation, with an investment of approximately 250 million euros in terms of product and process”. Callieri will continue his career within the group’s board of directors starting from January 1st, taking on responsibility for Asia, while Stefano Gallini will take command of the Italian branch. This evolution is not limited to just the change of name and leadership, but also involves the headquarters: the company will move from its current location in the Kilometro Rosso in Bergamo to the Innovation Campus in Peschiera Borromeo, in the Milan area. This new headquarters in Milan will not only offer logistical advantages, but will make the company more attractive for young people and for the new professionals needed to face the imminent evolution. Callieri highlighted the importance of this step, underlining that it represents a significant moment in the company’s history, with understandable and even emotional impacts for Italcementi and its subsidiaries. “The ability to adapt to imminent changes, seizing new opportunities, will be fundamental to laying the foundations of a company ready to face the future challenges for the next generations”, he underlined.

The cement industry faces considerable investments to achieve carbon neutrality in its production processes in the coming years. This objective requires the development and implementation of cutting-edge technologies such as Carbon Capture and Storage (Ccs) or Carbon Capture and Utilization (Ccu), which allow the CO2 emitted in plants to be captured, stored at great depths or reused in other industrial processes. Heidelberg Materials has declared clear and ambitious goals, csuch as reducing CO2 emissions by 50% by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050. This revolution involves not only the processes but also the products and services themselves: the development of increasingly innovative materials is expected which will radically transform cement, bringing the most significant change to this resource in the last one hundred and fifty years. By using resources from the circular economy and adopting process innovations, products defined as “carbon neutral” will be obtained. Society is also preparing to face a digital change, which permeates and will increasingly permeate all aspects of the construction sector and the companies involved.

