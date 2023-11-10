Margrethe Vestager (Lapresse)

Ita, the ESM is behind the EU stoppage

If three clues make a test – as Agatha Christie said – so how much evidence do the Italians have in their hands to understand that EU commissioner Margrethe Vestager (who aspires to the presidency of the EIB) does not see favorably (euphemism) the marriage between Ita and Lufthansa? After the famous 100 questions sent to the Meloni government by the European Union in September, some of which are at least bizarre such as “the type of menu served on board”, we are now faced with a new stop. The Germans, having had a bad save, postponed everything until the new year. The unions are terrified. But it is clear that the uproar comes from the top. And the “stop everyone” was pronounced with a clear French accent. It’s obvious that Air France and the Elysée don’t want their main competitor Europe will expand by also taking on Italian carriers. And then off to the obstructionism.

However, there is an enormous stone guest: the Mes. What would a well-known Molise politician have said? Actually a lot. Without the signature on European Stability Mechanism, which Giorgia Meloni swore he would never sign it, Italy is exposing itself to a welter of blackmail and tension. Europe accuses it of being the only country not to have signed the agreement. And we, who are the ones who will receive the most money ever for the continental pandemic recovery plan, are open to blackmail. The muscular politics of Meloni & co. he is showing his limits. In the Old Continent, where we are already frowned upon, you can’t just bang your shoe on the table like Khrushchev did.

Migrants, ESM, deficit, ITA, MPS: these are just some of the dossiers over which the government is continuing to gnash its teeth. But if it continues like this it risks failing miserably. Because every space for maneuver (in the strict sense of the Budget Law) is made to pay for us with precise requests: sign the ESM and we will be friends as before. Meloni, who dreamed of being able to take on the rescue of Ita, risks finding itself with an epochal problem. And pay attention to Montepaschi. If Europe becomes rigid, the sale of the total share held by the MEF must be carried out by mid-2024. With the risk of transforming the sale into a fire sale. It’s okay to show off your muscles, but every now and then you also need a nice bath realpolitik. After a year and more of government, it is the famous step forward that everyone expects from the government. Will he make it?

