Ita-Lufthansa, France is behind the stalemate in the negotiations. The former Alitalia company risks big

The negotiation between Ita and Lufthansa is at a standstill. In fact, the European Commission has not yet given the green light to the sale of the airline to the Germans and now the government Melons trembles. The notification – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – has not yet been presented. Too many requests for clarification and details from Bruxelles. Europe does not give the OK to the transfer and after submitting 600 questions she is still not satisfied and continues to ask new documentation. But that’s not the only problem, the EU also asks cuts in German flights. Circumstances that put the conclusion of the agreement at risk. There 41% sale to the Germans through a capital increase of 325 million it seemed like a done deal but now everything is back in question.

To weigh – continues Il Sole 24 Ore – is also obstructionism from the France which does not want to grant airspace to Germaniathe battle between Macron e Scholz is underway on various fronts, from air transport to energy. The procedure has therefore become complicated and travels with months late compared to the expected times. In Brussels we are not even in the notification procedure yet but we are evaluating it pre-notification. But who suffers the greatest damage from the delay is Ita. The accounts are in the red and in 2024 the company, if it remained alone, could have difficulty finding resources financial necessary to pay for the arrival of new planes expected. Furthermore, the government believes that if the integration with Lufthansa were to fail, Ita would not have a sustainable future.

