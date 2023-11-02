Giorgia Meloni and Ita Airways

Ita, 330 million are needed for new planes

Ita Airways is looking for over 300 million euros in credit lines for the purchase of latest generation aircraft, waiting for the negotiation with Lufthansa in Europe to be unblocked. Corriere della Sera reports it. The Italian airline, led by president Antonino Turicchi, has started negotiations with international financial institutions and is also evaluating the possibility of involving Italian banks. This information comes from well-informed government sources, although the exact amount has not yet been established, it is estimated that it should be at least 330 million euros. It is expected that the initiative of Ita, which took over from Alitalia on 15 October 2021, it will be partly supported by the guarantees offered by Sace, a company of the Ministry of Economy specialized in business support. It should be noted that the Treasury is also the sole shareholder of Ita Airways. When contacted, Ita preferred not to release comments.



Ita Airways’ strategic plan includes a renewal of its fleet through the purchase of leased and owned aircraft, with a gradual replacement of old models. According to information provided by Ch-Aviation, Ita currently has 82 aircraft, but that number is expected to increase to 95 by the end of 2024, all of them Airbus-type. However, the industrial plan envisages 94 aircraft by 2027. According to government sources, it is planned to purchase seven new jets mainly with the 330 million mentioned.

In the initial strategic plan of 2022, before the change of presidency, Ita had planned to request 600 million euros to support a total expenditure of 1.3 billion euros for the purchase of new aircraft. However, the fleet review, with the aim of reducing it from 109 to 94 aircraft by 2027, it reduced the airline’s financial need. Ita expects to close the year with 15 million passengers, revenues of 2.5 billion euros and liquid assets of 450 million euros. So far, the Ministry of Economy has already disbursed the 1.35 billion euros authorized by the European Union.

Obtaining financing is essential to strengthen the company, considering cash flows, the deliveries of numerous aircraft scheduled for 2024 and the delay in Lufthansa’s entry due to prolonged negotiations with the European Union Antitrust. The notification of the operation in Brussels is expected in the next few days, but has been delayed due to of the arrival of another 20 requests, which brought the dossier to exceed 600 pages.

According to the agreement between the Treasury and Lufthansa, once the green light has been obtained from the European Union, the Germans will enter ITA through a capital increase of 325 million euros, obtaining a share of 41.96%. At a later date, expected around 2026-2027, will have the opportunity to increase their participation to 90% by investing a further 325 million euros (in addition to an additional contribution of 100 million euros in the event of achieving specific objectives), reserving the right to acquire the remaining 10 % by 2033 for 79 million euros. Lufthansa remains confident about the Ita operation. Today the European group will present data for the third quarter, with analysts estimating revenues of 10.8 billion euros, an adjusted Ebit of 1.43 billion (higher than the 1.3 billion of summer 2019) and a profit slightly higher than one billion euros. Furthermore, the group recently completed the sale of its in-flight catering division “Lsg Group” after divesting Airplus earlier this year.



