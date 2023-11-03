We are witnessing firsthand how artificial intelligence (AI) is driving notable changes in the world where we live. The list of areas that are being affected in one way or another by the dizzying development of this discipline It’s huge, although there is a lot of talk these days about copyright.

The conversation revolves around the position of big technology companies regarding a possible update of copyright regulations in the United States – which could set a precedent worldwide – that contemplates the idea of ​​paying for the data used to train AI systems. . Big Tech is not amused.

A change that can change the industry

Before moving forward with the topic, it is necessary to remember why we have arrived here, and we can do it in a simple way without delving into technical details. The language models that power AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing Chat, and Google’s Bard have been trained on huge data sets.

The language models involved in the previous example are GPT-3.5, GPT-4 and PaLM. Thanks to their capabilities, the aforementioned chatbots can help us create a travel itinerary, write poetry or explain nuclear fission with apples. So where does all this information come from? Here is the controversy.

In general, there may be exceptions, data sets are made up of information collected from Wikipedia, blogs, news pages, books and code from GitHub-style platforms. And, in all of this, there is material protected by copyright. There are also models trained with images and videos available on the Internet.

As generative AI evolves and becomes more popular, authors of works of all kinds have begun to complain—and in some cases sue—big tech companies for using their work without permission. Now, there are also those who claim that the current legislative framework does not contemplate this reality that we are witnessing.





One piece of this swarm is the United States Copyright Office, which has committed to addressing the issue, opening the door to a possible remuneration scheme for authors. The comment period is currently being developed, where the office receives comments from the parties involved in the matter.

Well, some of the largest technology giants on the planet do not welcome changes in this regard. According to Business Insider, Meta has noted in its presentation that “it would be impossible for AI developers to acquire copyright licenses for critical works,” and that massive amounts of data are used.

Other firms such as OpenAI, Microsoft and Google have taken a similar position by ensuring that so much data is used that there is no viable way to pay for all of them (via licenses). TechNet, a group representing these companies, has also said that this scheme would hinder the development of artificial intelligence.

From Google they affirm that their AI models have used a basis known as “knowledge collection”, something supported by the copyright laws currently in force. A change along these lines, according to the search giant, “would impose a crushing responsibility on AI developers.

