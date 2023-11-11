It hasn’t even been a week since Nintendo y Sony Pictures announced that a The Legend of Zelda movie will finally become a reality. Although a large part of the community trusted that the project would be animated, the truth is that we will come across a live action version when it premieres on the big screen.

Thus, the list of candidates from fans to play the characters has begun and an actress who has been very popular is Hunter Schafer. The Euphoria star looks like the ideal interpreter to take on the role of Princess Zelda and the truth is that she herself has recognized that she would be very excited.

“It would be great. I love the game, personally.. I played it when I was a kid and I still play it now. Who knows! “That would be pretty cool,” Schafer confessed to Variety. “I mean, yeah, that would be cool. I played that video game a lot when I was a kid. “It’s such a good game,” Schafer revealed in an interview during the premiere of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Schafer’s career in the world of acting is still limited, since he is barely 24 years old, but it has already earned him the opportunity to participate in the HBO Max series as Jules Vaughn. His film career has just begun and the prequel to the Suzanne Collins books will be one of his first works on the big screen.

In VidaExtra | The Legend of Zelda – The best VidaExtra articles

In VidaExtra | All the games in The Legend of Zelda saga ordered from worst to best