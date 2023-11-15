In a matter of weeks we will see the first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI and, as expected, players are more than excited. Part of the community is also concerned about the revelation, fearing that any decision by Rockstar somewhat ruins the premiere of the long-awaited title.

Specifically, some players believe that the study will make a bad decision and will launch GTA VI on current and last generation consoles. Many believe that bringing the game to PS4 and Xbox One would be a big mistake which could affect the ambition of the new delivery.

Players do not want GTA VI to come to PS4 and Xbox One

In a reddit post (via GAMINGbible), players talked about the debut of GTA VI and how unfortunate it would be to see it on next-generation consoles. Some fans believe that the market share of PS4 and Xbox One will be irresistible for Rockstar because of the potential profit margin.

For this reason, some people think that the game will have several ports and believe that this is unfortunate. From the perspective of many, Rockstar should focus solely on current consoles and make GTA VI a true next-gen title.

There are those who believe that this is unlikely to happen, especially taking into account the history of GTA V, available for 3 different generations of consoles. Some fans believe that GTA VI will indeed reach several generations of systems, but not necessarily PS4 and Xbox One.

To be exact, they believe that GTA VI could be active for years and debut without problems on future consoles from Sony and Microsoft. The point is that few users are excited about a possible port for PS4 and Xbox One.

“It would be a sad day as a consumer if Rockstar decided it wanted to take advantage of the PS4 and Xbox One installed base, as GTA VI will be its biggest and most expensive game to date,” said one fan of the saga.

Would you like to see GTA VI on PS4 and Xbox One?

