After months of silence, Rocksteady presented this week an extensive trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The title generated mixed reactions among players, who were disappointed and impressed by some details of the game.

A particular element of his world generated controversy on social networks. At one point in the gameplay, you can see an LGBTQ+ flag in the world of the game, which rightly caused some people annoyance, as happened with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Fans criticize Suicide Squad for LGBTQ+ elements

In the gameplay you see Harley Quinn exploring the attractive and huge world of the game. In one part of the city, you can see a giant Batman mask and, next to it, a flag of the LGBTQ+ community.

This detail did not go unnoticed by the players, who were divided into 2 sides: those who criticized the presence of the flag in the game and those who defended its inclusion in video games. The discussion was similar to the one that generated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 recently.

Some players were upset and stated that they will no longer buy the title simply because of the flag. Others stated that such an element is out of place in the city and in the game universe. For this reason, several people consider that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be a “progressive game”.

On the other hand, several people were fed up with the attitude of certain players, who cannot accept that inclusion and representation is important in all media, including video games.

Some fans who know the universe of the title stated that Harley y King Shark They are bisexual characters, so the presence of the flag shouldn’t be a problem for anyone.

“People are very sensitive and let the smallest things bother them. If it doesn’t affect you, why worry so much? There are gay people in this world, leave them alone,” said one player.

Players argued over details of Suicide Squad

