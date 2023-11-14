In a world where artificial intelligence is increasingly intertwined with our daily lives, YouTubee has taken a bold step towards responsible integration of this technology into its platform by obligation to report videos created with artificial intelligence.

A YouTube where AI-generated videos multiply creative possibilities is an undeniable reality. Artificial intelligence is going to transform both the experience of the viewer and that of the creator and YouTube is already setting a new standard for content creators.

According to Google’s official blog, the digital video giant will focus on balancing the creative potential of AI with comprehensive protection of your community. But, How will this innovation be balanced with safety and ethics?

The key to this transition for YouTube is transparency. Soon, they will be implemented Requirements for creators to explicitly declare the use of AI in their content.

Think videos that look real, but have been completely AI-generated to depict an event that never happened. Now, this type of content will require a clear label indicating its artificial nature.

When a creator uploads content, they will have new options to indicate that the video contains manipulated or synthetic realistic material.”

Concern increases when these contents address sensitive topics. In such cases, Failure to disclose the manipulated nature of the content could not only result in its removalbut could also lead to sanctions against the creator.

YouTube will remove content created by artificial intelligence that violates the rules

Now, it doesn’t stop there. Aware of the risks that AI can present, the platform YouTube will remove content generated with artificial intelligence that violates its community standards, even if they are labeled. For example, an AI-generated video that shows realistic violence for sensational purposes will be removed.

In addition to defending creators and artists, YouTube is opening new avenues to address AI challenges. This includes options for musicians to request removal of AI-generated music content that imitates their voice or style without permission.

On the moderation front, YouTube will continue to use a mix of human reviewers and machine learning technologies. AI will not only speed up the process of detecting problematic content, but will also protect human reviewers from exposure to harmful materials.

YouTube is navigating the uncharted waters of AI with a thoughtful and forward-looking approach. As we enter this new era of digital creativity, the platform will try to maintain a balance between innovation and the safety of its community.