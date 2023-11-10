Suara.com – Fujianti Utami alias Fuji’s father, Haji Faisal, admitted that he gave his daughter the freedom to have a relationship with anyone. However, he hopes that Fuji will not rush into deciding to have a serious relationship with someone.

He didn’t want his beloved daughter to feel disappointed with a woman again.

“We released him, but try to make adjustments first so that there are no regrets later,” said Haji Faisal, quoting from an investigative YouTube broadcast, Friday.

Even if Fuji wants to go to a more serious stage, namely getting married, Haji Faisal doesn’t want it to happen in a hurry. He wants Fuji to get married in about two to three years.

“This means that if you want to go to a more serious level, maybe in two or three years. That’s my hope,” he said.

More precisely, Haji Faisal said that he wanted Fuji to have a serious relationship when he was 23 or 24 years old. Meanwhile, Tariq Halilintar’s former lover has just celebrated his 21st birthday.

Even so, Haji Faisal also did not want to impose his will. Whatever Fuji’s choices and decisions, he will leave them all back to his youngest son.

“That’s my hope, yes, but back to Fuji,” he said.

Meanwhile, to netizens, Haji Faisal asked not to match Fuji. He asked netizens not to force their will on his daughter.

“Don’t be too desperate for matchmaking. Don’t force things too much. Give him the freedom so he can have a career, so he can plan his future,” said Haji Faisal.