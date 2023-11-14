In Portugal, the investigation into alleged bribes linked to lithium extraction, which led to the arrest of five people linked to the Portuguese government, the unexpected resignation of the prime minister, António Costa, the fall of the government and the calling of early elections , will have effects that go beyond politics. The outgoing government was engaged in some rather strategic and important economic operations, which however it will not be able to carry forward in this moment of transition in which it remains in office only for current affairs.

This means that the government’s various plans for the economy will remain stalled for a while, at least until the next government is formed after the elections. There are at least three notable ones: the challenging privatization of the national airline, TAP Air Portugal, the ambitious plan to reform tax breaks for foreign residents, and the management of the European Recovery Fund. Then there is a more ordinary, but still relevant issue for the Portuguese economy: the government must also approve the budget for next year by the end of December.

They may not seem like very urgent projects, especially for an economy that is doing well overall: the Gross Domestic Product is growing and the public debt as a percentage of GDP has even fallen below 2019 levels. According to the OECD, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the country however needs investments, reforms and long-term plans, also to address some historical weaknesses such as the rapid aging of the population and the lack of qualified personnel for the growth of the economy . And the three government plans that could be delayed are among the most relevant interventions to guarantee all this.

The first, namely the sale of TAP Air Portugal, the national airline currently under state control, had been in the plans for some time. Throughout its history, the company has incessantly alternated public and private ownership: it was last privatized in 2015, only to be renationalised in 2020, when the company was in crisis and the state had bought it as part of of a rescue plan agreed with the European Commission.

After four years at a loss, last year the company achieved a profit of 65.6 million euros and even more positive results are expected this year. In September the government announced that it wanted to sell it and that it wanted to conclude the operation by the middle of next year. Some of the largest European companies were interested, including Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and IAG Cargo, but it is likely that the operation will remain on hold until there is a new government in full force.

This means that the state will have to wait several more months before collecting the proceeds from the sale. But the consequences are not only financial: in fact, the strategic rethinking of the company is moving forward, which under public control has only been put back into conditions to function and stop losing money. The sale of TAP was also supposed to be an opportunity for the government to rethink the national airline sector in general and long-term terms.

The second major economic intervention that will probably be postponed is the reform of tax breaks for foreign residents in Portugal: they are currently very generous and for years have therefore attracted many pensioners and digital nomads, who move their residence to the country to enjoy the tax advantages.

The program was introduced in 2009 as a measure to at least partially stem the consequences of the 2008 economic crisis, which were particularly harsh in Portugal. The country also issued so-called “golden visas” to foreign people who buy houses and apartments of a certain value in the country. The visas guaranteed the possibility to live and move freely in the European Union for five years, and were very successful especially among people of Russian and Chinese nationality.

The government had recently decided to end this incentive system to try to put an end to the increase in house prices, which especially in large cities such as Porto and Lisbon have become very high and not in line with the living standards of the residents.

In an attempt to stem the historic shortage of professionals and the structural emigration of young people, he then announced measures to encourage the most qualified young people to stay in the country, such as tax discounts for the first five years of work for graduates and reimbursement of university fees for those starting out. your working career in Portugal.

These measures had to be included in next year’s budget, and it is not clear whether they will be included in it anyway: it is not a given because the abolition of benefits that are now consolidated in the local economic system, and which for years have guaranteed good tax revenues, requires a certain strength politics, which a resigning government is not necessarily guaranteed to have.

Finally there is the issue related to the Recovery Fund funds. Portugal has already received a sum of 2.7 billion euros, but must accelerate the approval of the remaining projects if it wants to receive the remaining 22 billion by the 2026 deadline. So far, only 12 percent of the funds have been used .

