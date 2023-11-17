Suara.com – Brazil U-17 National Team footballer Da Mata celebrates with his teammate Vitor Reis after scoring a goal against the England U-17 National Team in the Group C match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Jakarta, Friday (17/ 11/2023). Brazil managed to beat England with a score of 2-1 in the final match of Group C at the U-17 World Cup.

Even though the match was fierce, the Samba Team managed to take the lead through shots from Kaua Elias in the 43rd minute and Da Mata in the 54th minute.

Meanwhile, the Three Lions tried to narrow the distance through a penalty by Ndala Joel in the 71st minute. But unfortunately, England still failed to catch up.

This victory gave Brazil the right to accompany England to the last 16. Both countries have collected six points. England has the right to occupy the top of the standings because they are superior on goal difference to Brazil in second place. (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)