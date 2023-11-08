Jenny Llada has told of a situation of abuse that she suffered in her career as an actress at the time of her exposure in the 70s in Spain. “I almost lost the desire to continue,” she confessed. A confession that not only she has made after the premiere of ‘The Nadiuska Enigma’, but also Sandra Alberti, who recounted an episode of an attempted rape.

It happened when she was summoned to meet with the producer of a film she had already signed. This man assured that she had the qualities to play a more important role and she, delighted, went with the book to meet him.

When he arrived, he took off his jacket and picked up the phone. “He told me that his wife was very heavy,” she said. He subsequently lunged at her and tried to hug her, she was about 18 years old.

“I got up, stood up and said ‘we’ve come this far because you’re too old for me,'” the actress said. She then left her office and made it clear that she did not want to work with him.

Jenny Llada has not said who it is, as he is still alive, but she has made it clear that whoever is listening to her, both the public and her colleagues, knows that what she is telling is true.

Nadiuska was also a victim of this abuse, and even stopped filming when a director went too far with her, an anecdote that a scriptwriter told Valeria Vegas for the documentary series, but she finally backed out and did not participate out of fear.