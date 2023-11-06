From ‘God of War’ to ‘The Witcher 3’, titles with excellent stories and dialogue are a real find. Teams made up of artists, scriptwriters and mission designers They usually work for months or years to bring their projects to fruition. However, the arrival of artificial intelligence (AI) could mark a before and after in the way in which video games are developed.

Microsoft just partnered with Inworld to create AI-powered narrative tools for Xbox developers. The agreement, they explain, pursues the idea of ​​creating “even more extraordinary games”, although it may not be without controversy: it occurs at the same time that the creatives in the industry are considering holding a strike similar to the one that affected Hollywood.

AI at the service of video game development

The concept of AI in the world of video games is not completely new. In fact, algorithms have been part of this industry for a long time, mainly in everything related to NPCs. However, now we could be about to witness a much deeper implementation as a result of the video game giant’s move. Let’s look at the topic in detail.

Microsoft will make two great tools available to video game developers to create dialogues, stories and missions. On the one hand we have an “AI Design Co-pilot”. This will help team members “explore more creative ideas.” How will you do it then? In a very similar way to what we have seen in ChatGPT or Bing Chat, through textual indications.





Developers will be able to use prompts to generate detailed scripts, dialogue trees, quests and other related elements for your projects. The Redmond company does not provide too many details about the operation of this Copilot, but we assume that it will be optimized for video games and that it will provide a series of advantages that will differentiate it from ChatGPT.

On the other hand, there will be an “AI character runtime engine that can be integrated into the game client. From here, developers will be able to access dynamically generated stories, quests, and dialogue. This is an alternative that will delegate much of the creative work to AI algorithms. Although, yes, we will have to wait to find out how it works.

As we say, this toolset will be available to developers, but It will not be exclusive to Xbox studios. Third-party studies will also be able to access them. In relation to Microsoft’s movement, the company has taken a decisive turn towards artificial intelligence, investing millions of dollars in OpenAI, revitalizing Bing, Windows and Office with its Copilots.

Images: Xbox

