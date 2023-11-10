Gunawan Dwi Cahyo and Okie Agustina’s household was hit by bad news. Even Okie Agustina has now sued Gunawan Dwi Cahyo for divorce.

Okie Agustina is determined to file a divorce suit today, Friday (10/11/2023), after Gunawan Dwi Cahyo was suspected of cheating. Along with this news, information about Gunawan Dwi Cahyo was also sought.

Gunawan Dwi Cahyo himself is a football player who is currently defending Persik Kediri. So, how much is Gunawan Dwi Cahyo’s salary as a soccer star? Check out the following review.

Gunawan Dwi Cahyo’s salary

Gunawan Dwi Cahyo apparently received a fantastic salary while working with Persik Kediri. The former mainstay defender for the national team is now paid around IDR 435 million per season. This figure still does not include bonuses, advertising, or other income that may be added to the variable salary he receives.

If calculated per month, Gunawan Dwi Cahyo gets a monthly salary of around IDR 36 million. Even though it is quite large, this salary is apparently much lower than when he played at Bali United, his previous club.

While defending Bali United, Gunawan Dwi Cahyo reportedly received IDR 1.3 billion per season or around IDR 100 million per month. This figure does not include bonuses, advertising, or other income he earns outside of his main salary.

The Household Tempests of Gunawan Dwi Cahyo and Okie Agustina

Rumors of the star’s affair emerged after netizens captured images of Gunawan Dwi Cahyo and another female figure. The netizen admitted that Gunawan’s photo was taken in a park in Kediri, East Java. He then reported the photo to Okie Agustina.

Responding to this issue, Gunawan Dwi Cahyo then uploaded cash on his social media. He said this was a mistake he made, and he would be responsible for all problems that arose.

Currently, Okie Agustina has officially filed for divorce from Gunawan Dwi Cahyo at the Bogor Religious Court (PA) Class 1 A on Friday (10/11/2023). Okie Agustina’s divorce lawsuit is registered with case number 1486/Pdt.G/2023/PA.BGR. (I Made Rendika Ardian)