Al-Asifah, the military wing of the Palestinian Fatah movement. Photo/IC

WEST BANK – Fatah is one of the most influential groups in Palestinian politics. When it emerged, this organization even existed before Hamas.

Looking at its history, Fatah was founded around 1959. A number of figures were involved in its founding, such as Yasser Arafat and Khalil al-Wazir.

Historically, Fatah was also part of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). Initially, this group was formed as a forum for armed struggle against the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

However, things changed over time. Since the 1990s, Fatah has officially abandoned the strategy of armed resistance and switched to diplomacy.

Fatah Military Wing

In the Palestinian struggle movement, some people may already know Hamas. Looking at one part, they have the Al-Qassam Brigades which is their military wing.

Like Hamas with the Al-Qassam Brigades, Fatah also has a military wing. His name is Al-Asifah or Storm.

Quoting Al Jazeera, Monday (27/11/2023), al-Asifah soldiers used to have bases in the West Bank and Gaza. Apart from that, there are also a small number who live in other Arab countries.

In his struggle, al-Asifah actively fought against the Israeli occupation since 1965. At that time, most of his armed operations were carried out from Jordan to Lebanon.

However, this movement by Fatah’s military wing did not last long. Some of the supporting countries consider al-Asifah’s guerrilla activities to be ‘reckless’ actions which they fear could trigger greater fighting with Israel.