Last October we celebrated the tenth anniversary of GTA V and GTA Online. It seems like yesterday when we started shooting in Los Santos with Michael, Trevor, Franklin and our character. How many NPCs have died since then? How many vehicles have been destroyed? And how many explosions have we caused? Enough to empty and destroy the city a hundred times.

We have been causing shootings, explosions and massacres in GTA V. We tend to rush around the map, so we rarely stop to look at the consequences of our actions. Unlike Red Dead Online, everything goes very fast. And what happens when we stop to look? Well, we discovered a completely new world.

I’m back in GTA Online after Rockstar Games’ recent announcement about the GTA VI trailer. I’m sure I haven’t been the only one. I’ve already done it and seen it all, so I dedicated myself to experimenting with both players and AI to bring you a documentary-style post. And in the process I discovered something I haven’t seen in the ten years I’ve been playing on PS3, PS4 and PS5.

Have you noticed that GTA Online Do you have three types of ambulances? It is certain that you have seen them more than once, but it is likely that many of you have not asked yourself why or seen how they operate. I have drawn some conclusions after observing them for a few hours… although it is not an exact science, since GTA V’s AI works as it wants on many occasions.

Los Santos Medical Center: belongs to the Los Santos hospital and appears most frequently in altercations within the city. She can be seen around and many players claim to have seen her at some point in the northern area.

Mission Row San Andreas– This is the standard ambulance in GTA V and GTA Online. Its territory covers the entire map and it is usually the first to arrive at altercations, for this reason it is the most famous and sighted.

Los Santos Fire Department: the fire brigade paramedic ambulance. The least sighted of the three and the reason is because it usually comes when there are deaths due to fire. During my experiments with the AI ​​I observed that the paramedic only took a look at the burned corpses.





It was the fire department ambulance that caught my attention. I don’t remember having seen it in action, although it is also true that I have rarely stayed to see my misdeeds and much less have I behaved like an arsonist. Did you know this detail? Have you ever stopped to look at how paramedics act?

In VidaExtra | The Crew Motorfest doesn’t know when to stop giving the badge: it’s a monstrous mix between Horizon Forbidden West and GTA V

In VidaExtra | This action movie has a brutal scene that the US uses to train its army. It even inspired Rockstar for the best GTA mission

In VidaExtra | Red Dead Redemption 2 turns five years old: here are five unforgettable moments that made it a legend