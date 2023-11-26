The creations in Minecraft are becoming more and more impressive and here is an example of it.

This is what the creation of AstralSapphire looks like.

Join the conversation

The best-selling title in the history of video games is Minecraft. This installment has managed to make millions of players fall in love with it over the years and a large part of the blame lies with its construction system and the great freedom it offers. On this occasion, one of its many players has taken 700 hours to build one of the flagships of the famous Star Trek franchise, la USS Eclipse. As you can see, the result is wonderful.

The Star Trek series made its first appearance in 1966 and since then it has also become one of the most famous worldwide. Of course, over time he has enjoyed new series, movies and games that have only increased his recognition. As you can see below, it now even has its own ship in Minecraft and yes, all thanks to the creation of this player.

Star Trek comes to Minecraft with a spectacular result

The person responsible for making this impressive marvel has been the Reddit user AstralSapphire. And in the images that we will leave you just below these lines you will be able to see his work, do not think that he has simply recreated the exterior… No, the entire interior of the ship is done to perfectiontaking care of every detail and hence his work of 700 hours, without a doubt one of the best creations you have seen in Minecraft.

This is my largest and most detailed Megabuild to date. I present the USS Eclipse, a custom Star Trek ship of which I have spent roughly 700hrs building.

byu/AstralSapphire in Minecraft

As you can see, everything is perfectly detailed and if the exterior area has already captivated you, surely the entire interior has completely captivated you. AstralSapphire has decided to share its work of more than 700 hours with the Reddit community and as expected, the result has been great, all the users have been delighted with this USS Eclipse, so surely they will soon also be able to enjoy new constructions that come from this user.

Minecraft does not stop adding new content with its constant updates so no matter how much time passes, its players continue to enjoy wonderful adventures. Whether thanks to the new Mob Breeze, which has given incredible playable possibilities or thanks to the mods it supports, since there you can enjoy everything you can imagine. If you haven’t tried this survival game yet, don’t hesitate to check it out.

Join the conversation