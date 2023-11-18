GTA V’s multiplayer, commonly called GTA Online, is the craziest madhouse that exists in video games. I have zero doubts and a list of evidence that spans ten years. And don’t think it’s something unexpected, because Rockstar Games has been fueling this madness since it realized that everything with a gun was selling Shark Cards like crazy.

I couldn’t say where the turning point was exactly, but there came a time when GTA Online in which almost all the content was dedicated to introducing more armored gadgets, with more weapons and much more expensive. Perhaps the introduction of the Oppressor MkII bikes and the GTA Online: Arena War update were the main triggers, although perhaps not the first.

The thing is, the multiplayer was a mess from the start. Tanks, fighters and RPGs were part of an acceptable chaos… until they stopped being so with the introduction of all types of armed vehicles. Currently there are an absurd number of cars and motorcycles with more weapons and crazy things than the Fantastic Car.

And why do I tell you all this? Because the announcement of the GTA VI trailer made me reinstall GTA V and to play multiplayer again (again). I already told you last week that the first hours were very nostalgic and full of desires, but I cut the story right where it begins: when a madman started a war that he couldn’t win.

There will be no peace for the evil (or the good) in GTA Online

After romanticizing my ten years in GTA Online, as if it hadn’t been hell with brief moments of happiness, a friend joined the session to take a route and chat. Don’t be fooled by my subtlety, it’s basically driving aimlessly around the map while we make our movies about GTA VI.

The thing is that the challenge of opening the parachute as late as possible appeared and my friend decided to abandon our ride to participate. I decided to take out the Avenger, my pride and satisfaction, to help him do the challenge. And while I was on the way, the canonical event of this story happened: a madman killed my friend for no reason.





The season was opened. My friend responded to the violence with violence and they both started killing each other at the Los Santos airport. I, patient and calm, decided to park my Avenger in a secluded place and watch the spectacle. Big mistake! Vitally important fact to continue this story: the goal of the madman, whom we will call Pepito, was based on using the Oppressor MkII, reloading ammunition in the truck and returning to the charge. Beyond that, he was completely useless.

After exchanging several deaths, something I like to call the “schizo effect” began to occur, which has three phases:

Curiosity: Several players go to a place where others are killing each other just with the intention of browsing or watching the spectacle.

Paranoia: Players who are killing each other see other players approaching, which creates a constant state of insecurity.

Burst: someone makes a mistake when shooting and kills the wrong person. Observers are starting to see more and more new names in the kill feed, so they prefer to shoot first before they get killed by mistake.

I decided to take off my Avenger and watch the chaos from the air, until I suddenly see Pepito flying his Oppressor MkII directly towards me. I only have time to turn the camera when he has started to unleash the zillion missiles that the devil’s motorcycle carries at me. Knowing that I cannot avoid them, I accept the inevitable. But a miracle happens: it turns out that the Avengers can withstand numerous missile hits. I survive, although it costs me a rotor.

I manage to land my plane and go from Curiosity to Explosion. My friend and I began to beat Pepito mercilessly. We kill him, we try to escape, he chases us, we kill him and so on in a loop. Imagine how long we spent shooting each other that we ended up at Sandy Shores Airfield. Bored of fighting, we went into the hangar to wait for Pepito to get tired of dying trying to get in after us.





We tried to flee again and ended up at Marlowe Vineyards. There, Pepito decides to change objectives randomly and attacks three players who are making a vehicle delivery. He uses his flying bike to blow up 2/3 cars. Needless to say, the delivery leader is not happy and begins to chase Pepito. My friend continues to beat him up, but I decide that’s enough violence for one day.

There are people who don’t know how to see when the party is over.

“Sorry for kill you,” Pepito writes to my GTA cell phone. I put myself in passive mode, request my Deluxo and begin to chase Pepito while I recount the events to my friend like a documentary narrator: “The macho Pepito, motivated by an insatiable thirst for violence, quickly pursues his prey on a motorcycle flying…”

After two hours of gratuitous and childish violence, I decide that enough is enough. I head back to town, park my car, and leave my AFK character while I order dinner. When I return, I see that Pepito has destroyed both my car and my friend’s. We claim them from the insurance, we ask for them again and it destroys them again. And we were like that for a while: us asking for cars and Pepito burning money from the Shark Cards while he destroyed them.





My friend and I decided to stay inside our cars in passive mode so it can’t destroy them. “I’m bored,” Pepito writes to us. At that point, all I could do was respond: “Who are you, sir, let go of my arm.” And there are people who don’t know when the party is over.

I promise you that Pepito spent another 20 minutes on the clock with us, first throwing RPGs at the cars near us to blow us up and then simply destroying everything around us to end up attracting the largest number of police officers I have ever seen. screen in ten years. The worst thing is that I was a little sad when I read “Pepito has gone.”

Pepito, wherever you are, thank you for the afternoon of laughter… but you should talk to someone because I suspect that you have self-control problems and some unresolved attention problems. Luckily, you will never be alone in GTA Online. We are the strange ones here, you are at home. And it’s likely to stay that way when it’s released. GTA VI. If there are still crazy people in 2023, I don’t even want to imagine the chaos that the first years of the new multiplayer will be.

In VidaExtra | GTA 6 owners want games to be priced in euros per hour, and I’ve calculated how much they would cost

In VidaExtra | This action movie has a brutal scene that the US uses to train its army. It even inspired Rockstar for the best GTA mission

In VidaExtra | GTA Online turns ten years old: the craziest, most violent and surreal story that we have had the pleasure (and misfortune) of experiencing