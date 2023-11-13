Of all the robot vacuum cleaners that are for sale, there is one that is very surprising for the price it has right now, and it is from a Spanish brand, Cecotec, which is characterized above all by always betting on very low prices.

We talk about the Conga 2290 Ultra Home, which is not only quite powerful, but also has a self-emptying base to automatically clean the tank when it is reloaded. Its price? The official store now has it for only 179 euros.

For that price there are usually basic robot vacuum cleaners, which do not have intelligent navigation or an application, like this Conga does. The self-emptying base is the icing on the cake without a doubt.

Shipping is completely free to any part of Spain, another plus that makes it even more interesting, especially for those who have already had a robot before or have one now and want to take a step further.

With it you will have a more complete and more comfortable model to handle without spending too much.especially since you can go weeks without having to empty the tank, simply sending it to be cleaned and forgetting about the rest.

Logically, you should be alert in case an object gets stuck or ends up being swallowed that could clog the brushes, one of the most persistent problems in this type of device.

We must add some more advantages, such as that it has six different operating modes and among them there are not only several vacuuming modes, more or less powerful or with different navigation modes, but it also has a scrubbing mode.

With a dry or wet mop it can replace the mop, so you can end up killing two birds with one stone for an investment of less than 200 euros, an offer that is undoubtedly at Black Friday level.

In the Cecotec application you can not only turn it on or off remotely, but also schedule the cleaning, see the progress of the vacuuming on a virtual map of your house, something that is not usually common in robot vacuum cleaners as cheap as this one. right now.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here