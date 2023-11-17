It only took 30 minutes on Kickstarter for Eerie Idol Games to get its first project the desired funding. They asked for 45,744 euros and, at the time of writing this post, they already recorded 414,341 euros collected for The Old King’s Crown: A Tale of Royalty, Rebels and Ruses.

The project of the Scottish publisher, which already saw the light in Tabletop Simulator, proposes a strategy game where the luck factor has very little weight and where we will have to master the art of the auction, the art of deception and know very well how to handle our hand Through different combinations of cards, we will have to use unique powers, control areas and conquer terrain on the map.

We can choose between four asymmetric factions to lead and any of them wants to take the throne of a king who has already died. The illustrations that accompany The Old King’s Crown They are, simply, beautiful and they show a decadent, neglected setting, but that there is still a lot of beauty in it.

The goal is to accumulate as much influence as possible, amassing followers and placing your forces in key positions. If you can retain an area until the end of a round, you automatically win the game, which lasts between 60 and 90 minutes, depending on whether you play in solo mode or with up to four players.





The basic pack of The Old King’s Crown costs £52 (€59.53), being able to opt for two higher tiers. In any case, there are no unlockable rewards for reaching goals on the Kickstarter and Eerie Idol Games explains that everything is due to their commitment to offering a product that lives up to expectations:

“We just want to make sure that all of this that we’ve spent so much time on is finished and delivered in a way that is viable and authentic, while still including all the quality components that we believe enhance and elevate the experience of a way that we consider valuable and important.”

The game can be obtained with a Spanish localization through Delirium Games and you can now take a look at the rules by downloading the PDF. Its launch is expected to take place between September and October 2024.

