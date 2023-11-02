El Hormiguero has put music on top of its great week by receiving a visit from Young Miko, one of the artists of the moment, for the first time. The Puerto Rican singer talked about her brilliant career, although during the interview she also talked about more aspects of her life, such as her role as a tattoo artist. “Don’t practice on yourself, please,” she joked.

Young Miko has said that the first practice she did on her body was on her feet: “A spaceship, I don’t know why I thought it would be brutal and then, like two days later, I was crying, regretful, but now I look at it and It’s like nostalgia, I have affection for him.”

It is obvious that the singer has many tattoos. “They all have meaning,” she said. One of her favorites is a temple on one of her arms: “It means that your family is sacred to you.” Plus, she carries a huge dragon on her back: she assumed two tattoo artists at once… and twelve hours of work!