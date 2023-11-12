Little by little, Xiaomi has been expanding its catalog of devices, betting on emerging sectors such as electric scooters, but also on another that is growing steadily: smart watches.

There you also have several models that are very top, for example the Xiaomi Redmi Watch 3 that we had the opportunity to test with very good results and that is now extremely discounted for 11 of 11, which AliExpress celebrates in style.

On Amazon it costs almost 100 euros and for now AliExpress has it for only 78 euros, so the difference is more than notable, but it is also You can apply a discount code from 11 to 11 to buy it even for less money. For example D11ES08 to have an 8 euro discount.

This being the case, not only do you have the possibility of saving a lot and also have a smartwatch that more than meets the price, but you can also have it at home quite quickly.

It must be clarified that It is sold by AliExpress through Plaza, that is, the watch is already in a Spanish warehouse and delivery is in 3-5 business daysnothing to do with buying it in China and having to wait weeks for it to arrive.

Furthermore, the price is final. There are no surprises at customs and you will not have to pay a cent more in any case, as sometimes happens with imported technological devices that do have to cross the border, something that this product has already done.

GPS, sports measurement and an excellent screen

Despite being a surprisingly cheap smartwatch, that doesn’t mean it’s basic by any means, and in fact it has integrated GPS, so if you’re a runner or like to accurately measure your walks, this watch can do it.

The screen is excellent, sharp and bright, so you will be able to see it well in broad daylight, which is also important if you are going to do sports outdoors.

To top, We must add a detail that puts the cherry on top of all this, and that is the battery life, which with normal use reaches nine days without many problems.and we have been able to verify it without problems.

Of course, if you use GPS daily, things change, since it is by far the component that consumes the most energy and watches can usually only offer a few hours of operation with it activated.

